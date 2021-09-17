Dhrubo Banerjee's magnum opus, Golondaaj, all set to release this October 10

After the super hit movie Durgeshgorer Gupdtodhon, filmmaker Dhrubo Banerjee is back this Puja with his much-anticipated big-budget period film Golondaaj starring superstar Dev. The trailer of the same got the Tolly celebs and fans excited with over two lakh views since its launch this noon.

Slated for October 10 release the movie, starring Dev, Anirban Bhattacharya and Ishaa Saha among others, is based on the life of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, known as the 'father of Indian football'.

Dev in Golondaaj

Golondaaj is all set to invoke a deep spirit of nationalism since it not only centres around the life of Nagendra and football but also the struggles of the then Indian soccer aspirants who dared to fight the British and create an identity of their own.

Dev in Golondaaj

The larger-than-life trailer looks promising and surely will get us back to the theatres after a long spell of cinema viewing at home.