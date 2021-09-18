Actor Rakul Preet Singh took medical classes for her upcoming film Doctor G

We all know that Rakul Preet Singh is playing a doctor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the campus comedy-drama Doctor G. But what's news is that Rakul actually took a few medical classes to play her part perfectly in this upcoming Hindi film.

Rakul is playing Doctor Fatima, who is studious and grounded and for that, she had to learn medical terminologies and nuances of some important surgical procedures. In order to play the part right and look authentic, the makers of the film enrolled her for special sessions with medical experts. Rakul along with Ayushmann and Shefali Shah trained to get her actions right.

From the scripting stage itself, director Anubhuti Kashyap was very particular authentic portrayal of the medical profession in this movie. The idea was that the actors should get comfortable with medical emergencies and handling of surgical equipment while performing surgeries.

Rakul Preet Singh

“Shooting for Doctor G has turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real on the screen. The journey of becoming Doctor Fatima was an amazing experience which I will cherish forever,” tells Rakul.

Rakul took multiple look tests for Fatima to get it right. "The idea was for her to look as real as possible and bring out the endearing quality of her character. By just wearing the doctor’s coat, you suddenly get a sense of responsibility even though I am only playing a character. One truly understands how much responsibility doctors shoulder and how difficult their life is,” she adds.

The film has wrapped up an extensive shoot schedule in Prayagraj recently and it will be completed by the end of this month. After seeing Sanjay Dutt in the adoring role of Munnabhai MBBS, many moons back, the audience too is waiting for a fresh take on the life of medics.