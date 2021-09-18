Sourav Chakraborty's next series, Saarey Shaitrish, is a dystopian drama set in the future

Two years after the release of the much-acclaimed Bengali web series Shobdo Jobdo that saw Bollywood actor Rajat Kapoor playing the suave author, director Sourav Chakraborty is back with another interesting series, Saarey Shaitrish.

Chitrangada Satarupa

With Ishita Sarkar as the creative director, this series is a futuristic drama based on a dystopian society in the not too distant future.

Solanki Roy

It also happens to be the first independent venture of Trickster and Span Productions helmed by Ishita and Sourav. “One might ask why Saarey Shaitrish (37½). It refers to the year 2037, a time that's yet to come but one that we are all hopeful about. But ironically, things turn out not quite the way they were expected to. The story is essentially a social satire," explains Sourav.

Soham Majumdar

The series will see an eclectic and interesting cast comprising Soham Majumdar, Solanki Roy, Shataf Figar, Sohini Sengupta, Chitrangada Satarupa, Ekavali Khanna, Kinjal Ananda, Subrata Dutta, Silajit Majumder, Kaushik Kar and Shovan Chakraborty.

Caption

The shooting of the same will begin from September end and it's expected to debut on one of the popular OTT platforms early next year.