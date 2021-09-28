Actor-producer Prabhudheva's new action-thriller launched

Prabhudheva at the pooja ceremony for his new action-thriller

Dance maestro, actor and filmmaker Prabhudheva seems to be on a signing spree as he has committed to yet another project. His new film to be directed by debutant Sam Rodrigues got formally launched today with a customary pooja ceremony. It is produced by Joy Film Box Entertainment.

This yet-be-titled film has Anthony as the editor and SN Prasad as the music director. More details regarding the cast and crew are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Prabhudheva, meanwhile, has multiple other films lined up. Santhosh P. Jayakumar's Poikkal Kuthirai, Pon Manickavel, Yung Mung Sung, Oomai Vizhigal, Bagheera, and an untitled film with lyricist-turned-filmmaker Pa Vijay are some of his already announced projects.

He is also said to be in talks with filmmakers including Venkat Prabhu and Kalyan for new projects.