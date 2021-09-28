Suri, Abishek Ambareesh to resume shooting for Bad Manners from October 5

Director Suri is set to resume shooting for Abishek Ambareesh's Bad Manners from October 5. The team had commenced filming for the commercial entertainer earlier this year, and had completed the schedule, which featured action sequences choreographed by Ravi Varma. However, the team then had to pause the shooting due to the second wave of Covid. Now, with the situation getting back to normal, the cast and the technical crew of Bad Manners are raring to get back to work. The upcoming schedule will have model-turned-actor Priyanka Kumar joining the sets. She is making her acting debut in the Suri directorial, which also features Rachita Ram in the cast.

Bad Manners will be the first collaboration of Suri and Abishek. This will be the actor's second film after Amar. Produced by Sudhir KM, Bad Manners has Maasti writing the dialogues, Charan Raj composing the music, and Shekar S handling the cinematography.