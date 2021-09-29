Priyanka Thimmesh, Nagabhushan team up for Preetham Thegginamane’s directorial debut

Priyanka Thimmesh, post her stint at Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, has signed up a new project. The Ganapa actor has already started shooting for the film, and she is paired opposite actor Nagabhushan in the film, directed by Preetham Thegginamane.

Preetham, the cinematographer of films like Ayogya and Rathna Manjari, is making his directorial debut with the film, which is billed to be a romantic comedy. Crystal Paark Cinemas, known for producing hits like Chamak, Ayogya, and Birbal, are now collaborating with producer TR Chandrashekar and Nanda Kishore for the upcoming film.

The team will soon wrap up their first schedule. More details of the cast and the story will be revealed soon.