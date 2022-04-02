Newcomers Sidhant and Vedika to be launched in Neeraj Pandey's Operation Romeo

Brace yourself for Neeraj Pandey's upcoming thriller Operation Romeo- the official Hindi adaptation of runaway Malayalam hit Ishq: Not a Love Story.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Reliance Entertainment's YouTube channel yesterday. The film will be bringing to screen a fresh pairing of television actor Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto of Ritviz's Liggi fame.

Having created quite a stir with films like A Wednesday, Baby, Rustom, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and most recently with Special Ops, Neeraj Pandey has carved a niche for himself in the thriller genre.

Speaking about his debut role Sidhant shares "I felt a lot of compassion towards this character ever since I heard the story. I delved into the mind space of the character to make it look as realistic as possible."

The trailer begins with glimpses of an innocent, blooming love story of two young individuals that suddenly goes on a downward spiral under the daunting world of moral policing.

"My character Neha is shy and comfortable in her own world as she comes from a very conventional background. A series of unfortunate circumstances shake her ground and force her to crumble under the perils of our society," shares debutant Vedika ahead of the big release.

Directed by Shashant Shah, Operation Romeo is inspired by true events and scheduled to release in theaters on 22nd April, 2022.