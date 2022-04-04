Prakash Raj-starrer Anantham trailer out

The trailer of Zee5 original Anantham was released on Sunday. The show stars Prakash Raj in the lead role and the lead cast also includes actors Aravinth Sundar, Sampath, Vivek Prassana, Vinoth Kishan, John Vijay, Vivek Rajgopal, Indraja, Samyuktha, Anjali Rao, and Mirnaa Menon.

The show is produced by V Murali Raman under the banner Happy Unicorn. Priya V has helmed the show, and has also worked on the story, screenplay, and dialogues. The eight episode series is about a house, one that has many stories to tell. The trailer portrays the house as a living being which narrates the stories of the people who have lived on its premises.

Along with Priya V, Rakav Mirdath, Preetha Jayaraman and Reema Ravichander also worked on the screenplay. The cinematography for the show is by Bagath and music is composed by AS Ram. The show is slated to premiere on April 22.