Aishwarya Lekshmi to play the female lead in Vishnu Vishal's Gatta Kusthi

It was recently announced that Vishnu Vishal will be starring in a new film titled Gatta Kusthi. Billed as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, the film is titled Matti Kusthi in Telugu. Shoot for the film kick-started on Wednesday.

The makers have signed Aishwarya Lekshmi to play the female lead's role. The actor has previously done Tamil films like Action, Jagame Thandhiram, and the anthology, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. She is also part of Arya's Captain and the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan.

Gatta Kusthi, directed by Chella Ayyavu, is billed as a wrestling-based film. It is Vishnu's third sports film after his debut Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, and the cricket-based film, Jeeva.

Sharavanthi Sainath, who has acted in the films Life of Pi and Care of Footpath, is also part of Gatta Kusthi. The core technical crew includes music director Justin Prabhakaran, cinematographer Richard M Nathan, and editor Prasanna.

Gatta Kusthi is a joint production venture of Vishnu Vishal's Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Telugu star Ravi Teja's RT Team Works.