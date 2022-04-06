Rashmika Mandanna joins the cast of Thalapathy 66

The makers of Vijay's next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, have announced that Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the female lead in the film. The announcement was made today on the occasion of Rashmika's birthday.

Thalapathy 66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing the film, shoot for which is expected to begin soon. Speculations are rife that S Thaman will be composing the music for the film.

Earlier, producer Dil Raju had revealed that they are aiming for a Deepavali 2022 release, and if the logistical challenges intervene, the film will instead arrive on Pongal 2023.

Rashmika, meanwhile is busy with a handful of projects, including Pushpa: The Rule, the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-Hanu Raghavapudi film and Hindi films, Mission Majnu and Goodbye.