Filmmaker Ram Kamal collaborates with RRR writer K V Vijayendra Prasad for his next film

To commemorate the 128th death anniversary of celebrated novelist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee has announced his collaboration with RRR writer K V Vijayendra Prasad for his multi-crore magnum opus 1770 Ek Sangram. The film loosely based on Chatterjee’s novel Anandamath also celebrates the Sanskritised Bengali poem Vande Mataram that triggered the historical Swaraj movement in our country.

“Having read the novel quite a few years back, I was sceptical about its relevance to today's generation. However, Ram Kamal’s vision of Anandamath made me see the context from a new perspective. I am truly excited to take on the challenge and work on it from a fresh point of view," shares veteran writer K V Vijayendra Prasad.

The feature due to be shot across Hyderabad, parts of West Bengal, and London will be made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



"1770 Ek Sangram is my dream project and I will make sure that it turns out to be a visual treat for the audience. I believe this is the correct time to revisit the story Anandamath has to tell as it has the potential to reach a different scale on celluloid,” shares Mukherjee who made his debut as a filmmaker in 2019 with Cakewalk starring Esha Deol.



The teaser poster of the movie is expected to come out by the end of May and shooting is due to begin by October 2022.