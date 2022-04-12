Asif Ali announces next, Adavu

Asif Ali has announced his next project, Adavu. The actor has revealed a title poster on his Facebook page with the caption, "Sharing my advance Vishukkani with all of you! We all have chosen Adavu at some point in our life. This is ours! And it's soon going to be yours..."

Ratheesh K Rajan will direct the family drama from a script by Mohammed Jishad, with Dr Paul Varghese bankrolling the film under the banner of Dr Paul's Entertainment.

Joseph and Nayattu writer Shahi Kabir is serving as creative director. Ishq cinematographer Ansarsha is on board as director of photography; Kiran Das (Moothon, Jan-e-Man) will handle the editing.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen next in Abrid Shine's fantasy drama, Maha Veeryar, opposite Nivin Pauly.