Tovino Thomas-Khalid Rahman's film Thallumaala completed

Filming of the new Tovino Thomas film, Thallumaala, directed by Khalid Rahman, has concluded. Producer Ashiq Usman has updated the production status on his social media handles. Thallumaala also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, Chemban Vinod Jose, Lukman and Gokulan, among others.

Ashiq wrote, "2016 was the year I heard the story of Thallumaala. 2020 is when we decided to take up this project. After one and a half years of pre-production and 102 days of shoot, we come to the end of it all today. Thallumaala is the most challenging, experimental, and exciting movie from us to date. The film will reach you soon."

Thallumaala has a script by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza, with Jimshi Khalid behind the camera. The editing is by Nishad Yusuf and Vishnu Vijay is composing the music for this project.