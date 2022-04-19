Nenjuku Needhi starring Udhayanidhi Stalin to release in May

The release date of Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer Nenjuku Needhi was announced by producer Boney Kapoor on Saturday. The remake of the popular Hindi film — Article 15 — is slated to be released on May 20. Along with the release date, the producer also shared a new poster featuring the Udhayanidhi.

Boney shared on Twitter, "Mark the date! #NenjukuNeedhi is coming to the big screens on May 20, 2022!

#BornEqual."

Nenjuku Needhi is directed by Kanaa fame Arunraja Kamaraj and it also stars Aari, Tanya Ravichandran, Shivani Rajashekar, and Yamini Chander in pivotal roles. In addition to this, supporting cast members of the film include Suresh Chakravarthi, Ilavarasan, Mayilsamy, Abdool Lee, and Ratsasan Saravanan.

The shoot of the film was completed in December 2021. Nenjuku Needhi has Dinesh Krishnan B on cinematography, and the editing is done by Ruben. Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects in association with Romeo Pictures are bankrolling the project.