Padachone Ingalu Katholee: First look of Sreenath Bhasi-Ann Sheetal's comedy entertainer out

Filmmaker Bijith Bala has directed Sreenath Bhasi and Ann Sheetal in a family entertainer titled Padachone Ingalu Katholee.

Produced by Josekutty Madathil and Ranjith Manambrakkat under the banner of Tiny Hands Productions, the film's cast also includes Grace Antony, Rasna Pavithran, Vigilesh, Harish Kanaran, Nirmal Palazhi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Alencier, Mamukoya, Johnny Antony, Shruthi Lakshmi, Sarasa Balussery, Ranji Kankol alongside newcomers Ranjith Manambrakkat and Nathaniel Madathil.

Shot by Vishnu Prasad and edited by Kiran Das, the film is billed as a full-fledged comic adventure with a strong emphasis on music and romance. Shaan Rahman is the composer, with lyrics by Pradeep Kumar Kavumthara.