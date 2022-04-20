Prabhudheva choreographs a song for Vadivelu in upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns

We had previously reported that actor Vadivelu is making a comeback to lead roles with director Suraaj's Naai Sekar Returns. It's now known that Prabhudheva has choreographed a song for Vadivelu in the film. Recently, the duo featured in a viral video where the comedian sang the 'Sing in the rain' song, which was his character's go-to song in Manadhai Thirudivittai that starred Prabhudheva in the lead.

The shooting of the song recently happened in a set that has been constructed in Chennai's Prasad Studios. Dancers from Mumbai have been roped in for this song that has been choreographed by Prabhudheva. This film marks their first collaboration in 13 years after 2009's Villu which was directed by Prabhudheva and starred Vadivelu as the comedian. While he had also starred in the director's Pokkiri, the duo have starred in various films together such as Kaadhalan, Raasaiyya, Mr Romeo, Love Birds, Kaathala Kaathala and Engal Anna.

Naai Sekar Returns, produced by Lyca Productions, is its final leg of shoot. The first two schedules of the film have been shot in Chennai and Mysore. With music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film's trailer is expected to be released soon.