Taapsee Pannu, Sudhir Mishra wrap up their short in Anubhav Sinha's anthology

Sudhir Mishra has wrapped up his short in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming anthology. It was recently reported that Anubhav has brought together some of the industry’s leading filmmakers – Sudhir, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor – for an anthology film exploring the emotional shifts in our lives since 2020.

The anthology is said to showcase stories of love and compassion with the pandemic as a backdrop. The first one to roll was Sudhir's short, which is headlined by Taapsee Pannu and also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. It went on floors in Lucknow in March. The short explores 'a larger take on relationships and is set in two different eras.'

Taapsee shares, “It was a wonderful experience shooting this beautiful movie. We had a ball of time, creating memories of a lifetime. Filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha are institutions who enhance your craft and for me, every day was dedicated to learning and evolving as an artiste.”

Sudhir Mishra says “From the first draft, I knew I wanted Taapsee to do the film. We had such a great time working on the film. Together we have made a film with all our heart and we hope it connects with the world.”

Producer Anubhav Sinha says, “Sudhir’s story was a nuanced tale peppered with love. Taapsee and Sudhir along with the team have made a movie I am so proud to associate with. It’s a beautiful film that is heartwarming and moving.”