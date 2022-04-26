Actress Trisha's next film titled The Road

Trisha, who is awaiting the release of her mega-budget film PS-1 (Ponniyin Selvan Part-1) has signed her next. Titled The Road, the film will be directed by debutant Arun Vaseegaran and produced by AAA Cinemaa.

The Road also starring Sarpatta Parambarai actors Santhosh Prathap and Shabeer, Miya George, Vivek Prasanna, MS Bhaskar and Vela Ramamoorthy, is based on a real-life event that happened in the early 2000s. The shooting of the film began today in Madurai and has been planned to go on for 50 days. The film is said to be a tale of blood and revenge, and it will revolve around Trisha's character.

The Road has music by Sam CS, editing by Nagooran and cinematography by KG Venkatesh. Apart from this film, Trisha has her maiden web series Brinda, the Malayalam film Ram, co-starring Mohanlal and long-pending projects Raangi and Garjanai in various stages of production.