Akshay Kumar to play the lead in Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake 

Actor Akshay Kumar will be playing the lead in the Hindi remake of Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru. The remake will once again be directed by Sudha and will have music by the original's composer GV Prakash.

Interestingly, Suriya, who played the lead in Soorarai Pottru, will be bankrolling the film along with Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment and the Bollywood film house Abundantia Entertainment.

The filming of the remake has begun and Akshay shared a video of himself with Sudha and the female lead Radhika Madan on the sets of the film. Radhika is seen breaking a coconut, marking the beginning of the shoot.

The composer of the film Tweeted out saying that the remake will have a fresh background score and songs.

Soorarai Pottru, also starring Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal is partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath as described in his autobiography Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The film got its exclusive release on Amazon Prime Video and went on to become a huge hit.