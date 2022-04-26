Director Prem to rope in actors from multiple languages for his next with Dhruva Sarja

Director Prem and Dhruva Sarja are teaming up for a multilingual film, and the project commenced with a grand muhurath on April 24 in Mysore. This is the first time the actor and the director are teaming up for a mass commercial entertainer, which is backed by KVN Productions. Speaking to CE post the official launch of the film, Prem said that the work for the pan India film is already in progress, and the team plans to reveal the title soon.

Prem’s story is set between 1968 and 1978 and is based on a real incident. “I am currently recording the song. Since the film is set to be made across five languages, we are working on a title that will have a universal appeal,” says Prem, who is simultaneously finalising the star cast.

Prem’s current focus is on roping in popular stars from across other film industries. “With Dhruva in the lead, the search is on for a female lead actor. Talks are on with some Bollywood bigwigs. We will also approach a few well-known actors from different regions whom we think will fit the bill. Whoever is ready to allot their dates for our film will be on board,” he says.

Since it’s a period film, Prem is waiting for the art director Mohan B Kere to construct the required sets in Bengaluru to start shooting. “We have already provided a model made in a 3D format to the art director. One of the two sets is ready and I’m waiting for the other one to be completed, which might take a month or so. I can book the artist’s date only after I get a go-ahead from the art director,” he says.

As far as the technical crew goes, cinematographer William David has been roped in for the project.