Aashiq Abu's Neelavelicham starts rolling in Thalassery

The film stars Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew, Rima Kallingal, Shine Tom Chacko and Rajesh Madhavan, among others

author_img CE Features Published :  27th April 2022 07:23 PM   |   Published :   |  27th April 2022 07:23 PM
Aashiq Abu's take on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer's screenplay of Bhargavi Nilayam - based on the author's Neelavelicham -  went on floors in Pinarayi, Thalassery.

The film, which had earlier Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kunchacko Boban attached to star, is now moving ahead with the updated cast of Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew, Rima Kallingal, Shine Tom Chacko and Rajesh Madhavan, among others.

Neelavelicham is a remake of the 1964 film Bhargavinilayam, scripted by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer and directed by Vincent Master, which starred Madhu, Prem Nazeer, Vijayanirmala, Adoor Bhasi and Kuthiravattam Pappu.

Gireesh Gangadharan is behind the camera while Saiju Sreedharan edits. Bijibal and Rex Vijayan are handling the music.

