‘His eyes are expressive, deep and there is something very pure’: Kriti Sanon on Adipurish co-star Prabhas

Fans are eagerly awaiting the mythological film Adipurush based on Ramayana. While the movie is set for a 2023 release, the film is already teasing us with trivia and the much-talked-about on-screen chemistry between the lead pair Kriti Sanon who plays Janaki and Prabhas Rana who plays Ram.

Recently, the actress heaped praises on her co-star Prabhas’ expressive eyes and described their on-screen chemistry as pure during an interview with a news portal where she was asked by a fan, "Apart from the food story, what other unique qualities are there in Prabhas that sets him apart from others, something unknown about him that she can share with fans? Would she like to work with him again?”

To this, the actress replied, “I would love to work with him again, I had a great time working with him... apart from food, something unique about him... I think he has some weird purity in his eyes. Sometimes, I’ve seen his shots like, when the camera is really close there is so little that he does with his eyes and you can really feel everything that he is feeling. I think he is one of those people whose eyes are really expressive and very deep and there is something very pure, which I also feel is one of the reasons why he really suits the part because he has that sense of niceness and purity in his eyes."

Besides Kriti and Prabhas, the mythological drama created at a whopping budget of Rs. 500 crore also features Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman amongst other actors. The film by Tanjahi fame director Om Raut is expected to have jaw-dropping visual effects and beguiling sets that will enrich its visual vocabulary. It is simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu with dubbed versions to come in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada along with some international languages.

Adipurush is slated for a January 2023 release