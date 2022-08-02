Ponniyin Selvan: 1 releases its first track in five languages

After unveiling the teaser for the multi-starrer multi-lingual mega movie, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 or PS-1, Tips Music with Madras Talkies releases the first song from the epic historical drama. The song is titled Kaveri Se Milne in Hindi, Ponge Nadhi in Telugu and Ponni Nadhi in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The track is released in 5 languages on Tips Offical YouTube Channel and its various Regional channels - Tips Telugu, Tips Kannada, Tips Malayalam and Tips Tamil.



Picturised on the river Kaveri or Cauvery, the AR Rahman song beautifully describes the journey of the Cholas taking to the river. The soulful number transcends one into a visual bliss of a calming evening set in the nest of flourishing farms and estates. The lyrical video beautifully paints a picture of the larger-than-life scale of the Cholas and provides the audience with a glimpse of the beauty of the historic period.



Tips Music owner Kumar Taurani says, “I have always believed that Music has no boundaries and with the Indian movie landscape changing and adapting into various languages to cater to a larger audience, releasing Kaveri Se Milne in five languages made perfect sense. Music plays an imperative role in a film's success and when AR Rahman and Mani Rathnam came together again after song long along with LYCA productions, we know its significance. Kaveri Se Milne is a beautiful track, the visual representation of the song is serene”.



PS-1 chronicles the story of Raja Raja Chola. The film is based on the story of Arulmozhivarman, who was later crowned Raja Raja Chola 1. The film stars the biggest names in the industry - Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. Mani Ratnam has produced and written the film, along with Lyca Productions. PS-1 is co-written by Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.



'Ponniyin Selvan-1' will hit theatres on September 30, 2022.