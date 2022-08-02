Sr NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari dies by suicide; Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kalyan Ram attend funeral

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s daughter, Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari allegedly died by suicide due to health issues on Monday in Hyderabad. She was reportedly found hanging at her house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

However, more details about her death are unknown.

According to media reports, the incident occurred in the afternoon.

She is survived by her daughter, Dikshitha. Uma Maheswari went to her room at lunchtime and did not come out for a while, according to her daughter. Dikshitha then contacted the police, who arrived at their residence in Jubilee Hills around 2.30 pm. Uma was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room when the police arrived. Four persons were reportedly present in the house at the time of the incident.

Following the news, many celebrities including N Chandrababu Naidu and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram paid a visit to Uma Maheswari's residence. Senior NTR had four daughters and eight sons. The youngest of the four daughters was Uma Maheswari. Three of NTR's sons have passed away, including actor and former minister N Harikrishna.