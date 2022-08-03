Actor duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal get felicitated at the Marateale in Italy

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha made their debuts in Bollywood around the same time, but it took them a few more years to cross paths. They co-starred first in 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey and have come a long way since as powerful individuals on and off-screen. The latest addition to their achievements happens to be the Outstanding International Talent Awards at the Maratea Film Festival. Sophia Loren, Richard Gere, and John Landis are some of the renowned actors who have been felicitated with this award previously.

“We feel elated that the Maratea Film Festival has chosen to honour us. It means a lot to actors like us who want to bring about a change through their art and stories. I personally feel extremely glad to know that our work has had an impact on different parts of the world,” shares Ali.

The couple has previously graced numerous international film festival red carpets, but this was the first time they were honoured with an award together.

“To know the past recipients of this award is such an honour. Both Ali and I are looking forward to attending the festival with peers who love cinema as much as we do,” concludes Richa.