Actor John Leguizamo speaks out against the casting of James Franco as Fidel Castro in Miguel Bardem's Alina Of Cuba

On Saturday, the Colombian-born American actor John Leguizamo spoke out against the casting of actor James Franco as the Cuban Revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in the upcoming movie titled Alina of Cuba; the actor shared his views via his Instagram account where he wrote, “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d up! Plus seriously difficult story to tell without aggrandizement which would be wrong! I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!. (sic)”

Media reports confirmed that James is set to portray Fidel in the upcoming independent film that will be directed by Miguel Bardem and is based on a script written by screenwriter Jose Rivera and playwright Nilo Cruz.

Also read: James Franco’s former students sue the actor alleging sexual impropriety

According to media sources, the film is set to begin production on August 15, and the crew will reportedly film in Colombia. James will star opposite actress Ana Villafañe, who will portray the titular character Alina Fernandez, Fidel’s daughter. Media sources further stated that the movie will follow Alina’s life as Fidel’s illegitimate daughter and a critic of his reign in Cuba before she left the country and defected to Spain in 1993.

The real-life Alina, who is participating in the film as an on-set creative and biographical consultant, supported James’s casting as Fidel, as reported by media sources.

Also read:WATCH: Selena Gomez releases a new Spanish number with Colombian singer Camilo

Media sources also revealed the films supporting cast which will comprise Alanna de la Rosa, Maria Cecilia Botero, Harding Junior, Sian Chiong and Rafael Ernesto Hernandez; actress Mía Maestro will reportedly appear in the film as Alina’s mother and actress Natalia Revuelta will portray the Cuban socialite who gave birth to her after an affair with Castro.

The movie will be shot entirely on location in and around Cartagena and Bogota, with Colombia's colonial Spanish architecture and design playing for Castro-era Havana, Cuba, as reported by media sources.