Director Tom Gormicon on creating ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ with and about Nicolas Cage

American actor Nicolas Cage’s upcoming action-comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is already making waves for the actor’s role along with a stellar cast. The movie, which is a brainchild of Ghosted fame director Tom Gormican promises a stellar cast of Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish amongst a host of others alongside Nicolas Cage. An entertaining take on the award-winning actor’s life, the movie will witness Nicolas Cage take on the role of a lifetime as Nicolas Cage.

Talking about what intrigued him to imagine an alternate existence of the Hollywood legend, director Tom Gormicon said, “Nick has become something that transcends being an actor. He’s become a cultural figure. As culture gets stranger and stranger and fashion choices get more outlandish, you can trace a direct line back to the patron saint of strangeness, Nicolas Cage. Just seeing his face makes people happy. That’s really interesting and made me want to dig in further and find out who he actually is.”

Explaining the reason behind casting Nicolas Cage as himself, director Tom Gormicon further added, “We wanted to make clear that we were in no way making fun of Nicolas Cage. The film would be an homage to his body of work, and that just as his work spanned so many genres, so would our film.”

The film is all set to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play from August 12.