Actor Manushi Chhillar, who is currently shooting for Tehran, loves to explore different roles

Actor Manushi Chhillar is happy and grateful to get film offers that let her explore a wide gamut of roles. In Arun Gopalan s upcoming movie Tehran, Chillar, who debuted in Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, will be seen in a completely different avatar on screen.

With actor John Abraham in the lead, Tehran is a film inspired by true events and this film will be Manushi's third big Bollywood project.

Manushi has started the second schedule of Tehran. “It is hugely validating that I’m being offered roles that allow me to explore different characters. Tehran is a project that I’m extremely excited about as it not only gives me a chance to present myself in a new avatar but will also allow me to learn and grow as an actor, given the role I have in the film," says Chhillar.

She adds, “It’s an interesting film and a different role for me which I find exciting. It was really heart-warming to receive so much love after my first look from Tehran dropped. It’s fun to experiment with roles and I hope I get to challenge myself even more”.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.