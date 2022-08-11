Bibriti Chatterjee on how she got over her claustrophobia to play a mermaid in the film Bhotbhoti

With two much-anticipated Bengali films Dharmajudhha and Byomkesh Hotyamancha releasing this Rakshabandhan weekend apart from the Bollywood biggie Rakshabandhan starring Akshay Kumar, there's hardly any space left for screening other films. And Bhotbhoti, directed by Tathagata Mukherjee is definitely one of them.

The film, which couldn't even have a premiere show due to a lack of proper show timings has got only 19 shows across the state. Starring actors Bibriti Chatterjee and Rishav Basu in the lead, the magic realism narrative of the film has garnered a lot of attention on social media since its trailer release. With the movie releasing today, we talk with actor Bibriti Chatterjee, who bags her first lead in this movie.

Bibriti Chatterjee in Bhotbhoti

This will be your third film and first lead. How excited are you?

Initially, I was really nervous while shooting the film then it turned into numbness as it took exactly three years to release the film since the time of filming, thanks to the pandemic in between. But now, with the film finally released, I am excited and the amount of love and warmth we are getting is making me elated.

Tell us about your character in the film. How tough or easy was it to play it?

I am playing a mermaid princess whose name is Ariel. She is a multi-layered girl who has an air of simplicity and goodness. She has a girl-next-door vibe but yet represents the knowledge of fire., which makes her an interesting character to play. We did a workshop for more than 3 months and I never learnt swimming because I had claustrophobia. But since I am playing a mermaid it was imperative for me to overcome my fears and literally take a plunge in the water. It was personally extremely liberating experience for me.

How was it working with Rishav?

Working with Rishav was a mixed bag. We laughed, we cried, we fought and we stood by each other but in the end, I feel the way Rishav played Bhotbhoti, no one else could have.

How was the learning experience with filmmaker Tathagata Mukherjee?

It was a treat working with Tathagata. He is so organized and to the point person that it makes the job easier for others. He knows what he expects out of an actor without imposing his point of view. He is a well-read filmmaker who is comfortable pushing everyone’s limits.

In all these years how has the journey been as an actor and what are the learning experiences?

I learned to be comprehensive and open to facing challenges upfront. Life is tough for an actor and especially in this industry.

What's the takeaway for the audience from Bhotbhoti?

To have faith. Believe. That's the biggest takeaway!

Bhotbhoti is now running in theatres