Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Johny Antony join Sthanarthi Sreekuttan

Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, and Johny Antony are teaming up for a new film titled Sthanarthi Sreekuttan. It has a bunch of newcomers in the cast and behind the camera.

Debutant Vinesh Viswanath is directing the film. He has co-scripted it along with other newcomers Anand Manmadhan, Kailash S Bhavan, and Murali Krishnan.

The film is produced by Nishant Pillai and Muhammed Rafi MA under the banner of Budget Lab Productions.

Anoop V Shylaja is the cinematographer and the music is by PS Jayahari (Athiran). Kailash, one of the film’s scenarists, will also be handling the edits. The film is expected to go on floors soon.