How PM Modi's former bodyguard got inspired to become a filmmaker 

Life is never easy for spies and commandos. They are always on their toes, facing high risk situations and unprecedented scenarios. And the thought of them taking up filmmaking after retiring is never in our minds. But some like Lucky Bisht are changing the narrative. Lucky is a former Indian spy, NSG commando and most importantly, he has served as the bodyguard of PM Narendra Modi and several notable politicians like Rajnath Singh, Chandrababu Naidu, L.K Advani during his professional career.

Post-retirement in 2019, he entered the Indian film industry and started his venture Lucky Commando Films. His passion for films lead him into screenwriting and now filmmaking, as he is about to direct a film titled Bad Body that happens to be a love story. The screenwriter-producer-director, who is now associated with Flying Hat Productions, tells us how a real-life experience acted as an inspiration for the upcoming project, “I've met a plethora of people in my life -- terrorists, underworld dons and politicians. But the one person whose story inspired me the most was that of a terrorist who surrendered to the police for the sake of love. It made me think of the impact of love. That's why I decided to direct his love story.”

Previously, Lucky has worked on three web series and several movies. He also has a biopic being written about him by prolific writer Hussain Zaidi of Black Friday fame. Talking about his life from which he draws from, he says, "My life has seen more than its share of ups and downs but I've never lost hope even in the darkest of times. One must keep on fighting. The truth will always prevail in the end. And there's nothing greater than loyalty and love for your motherland, your nation. This is what audiences will get to read in my biopic. I hope they like it and if they can imbibe something from it, that would be great."

Lucky was PM Modi

Adding further, he says, "Hussain Zaidi is a renowned journalist and a seasoned crime reporter. So when he was researching my life for his show, he became fascinated by my life story which was so riddled with twists and turns that nobody could predict it. It was a roller coaster ride in which I came close to death but still defied it. He also felt that I am still the same person I was 16 years ago when I joined the military as my essence and spirit has not changed despite the ups and downs I've faced in life."

When asked about his future plans, he says, "I'm also fascinated by the science fiction genre, especially the subject of time. So I'd definitely like to explore the concept of time in the future."



Twitter: @ranapriyamvada