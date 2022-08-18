Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan commence filming of Adrishya Jalakangal

Tovino Thomas, in a brand new avatar, will be accompanied by the on-screen brilliance of Nimisha Sajayan and Indrans in Adrishya Jalakangal. The film is produced by Ellanar Films, Mythri Movie Makers and Tovino Thomas Productions.

Tovino Thomas shared that he is happy to be a part of Adrishya Jalakangal thanks to both the team behind it and theme of the film. “Oftentimes, war is the consequence of corrupt systems and a lust for power, amidst this, innocent citizens get caught in the crossfire and that is a sad reality for many," says Tovino.

Directed by Dr. Biju Kumar Damodaran, the film is going to be an unabashed depiction of what war and its consequences truly look like. Speaking on the film and its message he said, “Adrishya Jalakangal is an attempt to look at the social menace of war from a common man’s point of view and be a strong artistic signature against war.”

Film producer, Radhika Lavu has led the production of the film after having great success producing two Telugu Web Series under the Ellanar Films banner. She also recently wrapped up the shoot of a Hindi/ international film titled Minimum - an immigrant story starring Saba Azad, Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni, and is also producing an upcoming untitled Malayalam film starring Amala Paul.

Adrishya Jalakangal’s impending release will mark the on-screen return of Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan after four years. “To finally get the ball rolling on the production side of things feels great. The social issue at the core of this film is very close to my heart and it is crucial that we address it with the respect and gravitas it deserves,” adds Radhika Lavu. The anticipation around the film is palpable, so watch this space for more.