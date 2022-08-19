After Dobaaraa, actor Vidushi Mehra will be seen as a principal in the sci-fi web series Blackwoods

You can't miss the caring mother in her 90s' jeans and check shirts trying to make sense of what her 11-year-old son is trying to say in the film Dobaaraa that released today. We are talking about actor Vidushi Mehra, who is absolutely thrilled with the kind of responses she is receiving for her role in this sci-fi caper by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

"I was very excited about the film from the word go since it was my first with Anurag Kashyap. Initially, I was a bit apprehensive and nervous but the moment I met him all my fears melted away. He is such a gregarious team leader who talks to all his cats and crew. I was simply stunned by the way he was simultaneously editing the first draft after each shot during the filming of Dibaaraa. He's nothing short of genius," exclaims Vidushi, who plays a crucial role in Dobaaraa.

Playing a mother was not a difficult channel for this real-life mom of a 15-year-old. "Anurag insisted that I be my natural self and behave and react exactly the way I do with my child. That made the job easier and made me look convincing on screen without much effort," she explains.

A stage actor, Vidushi, who holds degrees in MBA and Cost Accountancy, worked for 12 years before pursuing acting. "Though I am based out of Delhi getting roles was never a very difficult proposition since the time I debuted as Sonam Kapoor's sister in Aisha," she recalls.

Very soon the actor will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Ek Roop with Mithila Palkar and Altbalaji and MX Player-produced web series Blackwoods directed by Sattwik Mohanty. "I play a school dean in this series but since shooting is going on I can't reveal much about the same," she adds.

Talking about working with two leading ladies, Mithila and Taapsee, she says, "Mithila is very grounded and humble, Taapsee is, on the other hand, a powerhouse of talent who loves to always be don't he sets and work. They both are very beautiful people driven by different energies," she signs off.