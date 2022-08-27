Irrfan Khan starrer silent film The Bypass to screen at Bandra Film Festival 2022

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the late Irrfan Khan are two names that strike our mind first when we think of top notch actors. The two stalwarts had come together for a short silent film named The Bypass in 2003. The 18 minute long masterpiece written and directed by Amit Kumar is all set to make a comeback this year with a special screening at the Bandra Film Festival. The film was shot on a stranded road in Rajasthan.

The short film delivers pure cinema through spectacular, raw & textbook acting of the legendary actors and was earlier screened at the famed Edinburgh International Film Festival and Aubagne Film Festival. The Bypass is about two friends (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sundar Dan) who frequently mug and ultimately kill the people who travel by the nearby road and Irrfan Khan played the role of a corrupt police officer.

Still from The Bypass

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked with two consummate actors together in my first film The Bypass. This particular film was conceived as a tribute to the silent era where acting chops, a strong script and visual storytelling were the most important tools of filmmaking. With so many happy memories attached to it, it’s great to see the film get another run after so many years. Bandra Film Festival is doing a fabulous job of showcasing interesting films which may not have had an exposure in the mainstream,” shares Amit on showcasing the film again after almost two decades.

Bandra Film Festival will be conducted online, second time in a row to facilitate comfortable couch screenings at one’s own place. The Bypass is all set to stream on their official YouTube channel on August 30. The festival kick-started in February 2021 with about a100 films in its kitty from across the country and multiple genres. The festival is helmed by actor Abhay Deol and Assem Chhabra on its advisory board and will showcase films segmented into three categories namely Hidden Gems, Off the Beaten Path and New Discoveries.