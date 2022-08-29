Academy Award-winning sound designer Craig Mann on board Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 1 has gotten a new addition in the form of Academy Award-winning sound designer Craig Mann. With AR Rahman handling the music for the project, PS1 now has the distinction of two Oscar winners working for it.

Mann, known for working in Whiplash and the Insidious franchise, has earlier worked in Kamal Haasan's Uttama Villain and recently in Parthiban's Iravin Nizhal.

The film, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1995 novel, features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

Adapted by Mani Ratnam, along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan, the film is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banner. Ponniyin Selvan is shot by Ravi Varman and the technical crew also includes editor A Sreekar Prasad and production designer Thota Tharani.

PS1, which will be the first Tamil film to release in IMAX format, is scheduled to release on September 30.