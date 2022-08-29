Rakul Preet Singh starts filming for Indian 2

It was announced last week that the filming of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 has resumed, with reports claiming that team has been shooting with Bobby Simhaa and Kajal Aggarwal. Now, actor Rakul Preet Singh has joined the sets of the film. The Dev actor shared the development through her Instagram profile.

While sharing a picture of her in a plane, the actor wrote "Indian 2, here I come". The actor has reportedly landed in Chennai for the shooting. Reports claim that the actor will be filming scenes with actor Siddarth. Details about their roles, however, are currently under tight wraps. Kamal Haasan is yet to begin filming for the film.

The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. Director Shankar has shared on social media that he will be filming Indian 2 and his Tamil-Telugu bilingual starring Ram Charan parallelly.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Ravi Varman is the director of photography while and Sreekar Prasad will be serving as the editor.

Rakul, meanwhile, has the long-awaited Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Ayalaan coming up.