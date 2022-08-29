Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu to get a sequel?

If reports are to be believed, Gautham Menon's upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will be getting a sequel. According to sources, the makers of the Silambarasan film have already commenced work for the sequel. Said to be a gangster film, the first part is speculated to be the origin story of the character the sequel will concentrate on the rise of the character within the underworld.

VTK's script is written by writer Jeyamohan. The film’s technical crew consists of Siddhartha Nuni as the cinematographer, with editing by Anthony. Siddhi Idnani is the female lead, and Radikaa Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav and Aangelina Abraham are also part of the cast.

VTK, produced by Vels Film International, is set to hit screens on September 15. It will be distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Films.