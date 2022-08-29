Vikram approached for Lucia director's next

Actor Vikram, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Cobra, has given an update regarding his Kannada debut. The actor confirmed that he has been approached for a film by Kannada director Pawan Kumar known for films like U-Turn and Lucia. Said to be a Kannada-Tamil bilingual, the film would mark Vikram's debut in Kannada.

Meanwhile, Pawan is speculated to direct Fahadh Faasil for a project that will be bankrolled by the makers of the KGF franchise, Hombale Films. Vikram, on the other hand, has Cobra releasing on Wednesday followed by Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1. The actor's long-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram is also expected to release this December.