Bhatt Sisters' Eternal Sunshine showers love for Radhika Madan’s Sanaa

National award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria's directorial Sanaa, with Radhika Madan as the lead has been receiving praise and applause wherever it has set foot. The newest addition to the accolades is the thumbs up that Radhika and the film received from Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s joint venture Eternal Sunshine.

The Bhatt sisters' production house took to Instagram and penned down a heartwarming note for the film. It read, “'Eternal Supports’ came about so we could play our small part in shining a light on films that need to be seen. Sanaa is one such film. Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, Sanaa is a sensitive, nuanced narrative about bodily autonomy and a woman’s right to choose. We love how Sanaa tackles such a vitally important but less talked about subject with grace and honesty. It also features an absolute electric performance by @radhikhamadan. Keep an eye out for this brilliant film!”

Screengrab of the social media post by Eternal Sunshine

Shaheen Bhatt too appreciated Radhika Madan for her incredible performance and wrote, “Such an incredible performance in such a deeply moving film. Congratulations @radhikamadan