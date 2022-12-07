Sikandar Kher, Sushmita Sen start work on the new season of Aarya, begin prep for the series

Actors Sushmita Sen and Sikandar Kher begin preparing for the third season of popular web series Aarya. One of the leads from the show, the impressive Sikandar is all smiles as he poses with director Ram Madhvani as they commenced prep for the upcoming and highly anticipated return of a brand new season of the show.

The first two seasons got impeccable response from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikandar playing a pivotal lead for which he earned several awards earlier this year.

Sikandar Kher (L) & Ram Madhvani

“It’s wonderful to be back with this incredible team and I’m so looking forward to starting to shoot soon. We have begun workshops for the new season and from whatever I have read so far, I’m excited to take the audiences on an thrilling new ride. This is one of the most impeccably written characters I have played. Can’t wait to bring Daulat back on screens," says the excited actor.