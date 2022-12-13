Actors Pawan Malhotra, Vikram Kochhar and others to grace Golden Jury Film Festival

Actors like Pawan Malhotra, Vikram Kochhar, Inaamulhaq, Manoj Bakshi, Director Nitin Kakkar and many others will grace the inauguration ceremony at the 4th Golden Jury Film Festival, founded by director Pragyesh Singh, held on December 14 and 15, in Mumbai.

Sharing excitement on the same, national award wining actor Pawan Malhotra said, "I want to congratulate Golden Jury Film Festival for the fact that they have been continuing it for four years now. I feel such festivals are of great significance for filmmakers as well as viewers. The filmmakers get a platform to showcase their work and see others works as well and learn from it. For the viewers, who are interested in cinema, can get exposed to different kind of genres. Such film festivals are like an educational institution of cinema. People get to interact and meet so many different kinds of people from cinema fraternity that's why I think its called a festival. These kinds of festivals are very educational and enjoyable at the same time. It's a learning process for filmmakers because story telling is a life-long learning."

Sacred Games actor Vikram Kochhar says, "It's like a workshop and educating people about cinema. I don't think most of the population even have a minute idea of what it takes to create a film. Only mega commercial films reach people. So, I think it's very important to make such film festivals happen. All this helps a lot for the youngsters who dream to work in films."

Notable Actor Yashpal Sharma whose film Vanrakshak will be screened in the festival says, "I would like to congratulate the festival director Subranshu and his team for this festival. My film Vanrakshak, based on true story which is directed by Pawan Sharma, will be screened there. I'm really excited for the same."

Actor Manoj Baksi who is famous for his roles in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Delhi Belly and so on says, "I feel it's a great platform for people from different parts of the country to understand the real meaning of cinema and art of film making. I'm eager to watch some great films made by new filmmakers."

The jury consists of the eminent Odia filmmaker Gadadhar Putty, the celebrated lyricist Sandeep Nath who has written songs like Sun Raha Hai Na Tu (Ashiqui 2), and Kitne Ajeeb Rishte Hain Yahan Pe (Page 3) and many more, along with film theorist, curator and historian Amrit Gangar and Ashok Purang, the trusted acting coach.

On the second day, selected film awards will be given out in 20 categories including Documentary, Short and Feature films which includes Vanrakshak, Midnight Delhi, Meet Mr. Chang, Dobya, Sambhram - Never Odd or Even, Zibha, Dammy, Between The lines, Bright Future, Purple Case, Neither a girl nor a woman, Behrupiya, Nimmo Lucknow Wali, #Viral World, Unfaithful, and Shamshaan, T.