Ali Fazal joins Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy kapur in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino

It’s not even 2023 yet and Ali Fazal’s schedule already seems to be packed. Ali will begin 2023 with a high, with the shoot of Anurag Basu's Life in a Metro 2, titled Metro In Dino, in late January next year. The film is an anthology that consists of four loving and heartwarming intertwined stories. Needless to say, Ali plays one of the lead characters in one of these stories.

Ali Fazal

A source says, “Anurag had been planning to make the sequel for a long time but it was during the first lockdown during the pandemic that he got an idea. He started working on the script and simultaneously his search for the casting began. It's going to be a four part film linking to each other at some point. He has done a remarkable job in Ludo conjoining 4 different stories bringing all of it together at a certain point. Life in a Metro 2 will have the similar flavour but treated in a different style.”

The first part of Life in a .. Metro was released in 2007, featuring an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Sharman Joshi in lead roles.