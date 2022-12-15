'Something from Tiffany's' movie review: No frills, all fluff

Is the aim of a romantic flick to reinforce the power of love? Or is it to remind us that love happens unexpectedly? Perhaps, it is to showcase the trials individuals go through before they find the ‘one’. Or as it is true for a quintessential Hollywood film, it is often all of the above, and Something from Tiffany’s fits right into this template. While the film cannot boast of any novel ideas, it reinforces the notion that clichés exist for a reason.

Something from Tiffany’s recalls the Audrey Hepburn-starring Breakfast at Tiffany’s, but only in its title. Be it the plot, the performances, or the storytelling, the film is in no way reminiscent of the 1961 classic.

It opens with a shot of the iconic jewellery store, where Ethan (Kendrick Sampson) and his daughter Daisy are picking a ring for his partner Vanessa (Shay Mitchell).

Meanwhile, Gary (Ray Nicholson) is planning to buy a simple pair of earrings for his partner Rachel (Zoey Deutch). A freak accident leads to the bags getting exchanged, and what ensues is a comedy of errors. From the time Ethan sets eyes on Rachel, we know where the film is headed.

The predictability of the plot and, for that matter, the backstories of the characters is exhausting. Zoey loves baking, Ethan has a penchant for writing, and then there’s the grey-shaded Gary, who is painted as an indecisive, manipulative man-child. It is only in Mitchell’s Vanessa that sparks, albeit far and few, of novelty, appear.

Possessing a lot of clarity, she is portrayed as someone who knows her worth and that she deserves better. It is through her character that the film establishes the concept of compatibility, without necessarily painting Ethan in poor light. Not giving the audience an obvious anti-hero is where the film surprises. Earnest performances by the actors help its cause to a certain extent, particularly with the weak writing they had at their disposal.

It is evident that writer Tamara Chestna and director Daryl Wein were not really aspiring to offer anything new. So, if it was a leisurely, uncomplicated siesta watch they were going for, it seems they have achieved what they set out to because Something from Tiffany’s is just that.

Film: Something from Tiffany’s

Director: Daryl Wein

Genre: Romance

Platform: Amazon Prime

Language: English

Rating: 2.5/5 stars