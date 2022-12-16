Actor and politician Saayoni Ghosh talks about her latest release City of Jackals

Juggling politics and a career in acting is not an easy task, but Saayoni Ghosh does it with equal elan. Her latest film City of Jackals helmed by Sujit Dutta hit the big screens recently, and we took the opportunity to speak to her about her role, politics and Saayoni beyond the limelight.

What made you say yes to City of Jackals?

I feel very comfortable while working with new directors because they channelise a sense of honesty through their scripts and are dedicated towards their work. I found City of Jackals to have a parallel nature to mainstream cinema and Sujit was very clear about his vision for this film from the very beginning. The film also portrays a number of versatile actors who enhance the script. Hence, there was a sense of affirmation towards this script from the moment I heard it.



What is your role like in this movie?

My character is named Namita and she is a young girl married to a man much older to her because of her financial crisis. She is unhappy with her life yet ambitious and wants to turn the tables around. She eventually develops an affair with a guy called Mistry who discovers a bag stuffed with cash as the events unfold. Namita individually defines strength and independence but the story is all about how her life changes and her fate gets entwined with Mistry’s. She is extremely real who isn’t completely black or white, she is a mix of both just like any other normal person.

It’s been a little over a decade that you ventured into acting. How has it helped you evolve as a person?

One of the most important things that I have learnt from this profession is patience. I started working when I was barely sixteen or seventeen years old and I remember waiting for 17-18 hours for one shot. I believe all of this has only helped me evolve as a person, and live multiple lives since I chose to be an actor.

Prior to City of Jackals you were seen in Aparajito, where you made a comeback to the big screen after more than a year to focus on mainstream politics. When did you realise you want to pursue politics full-time?



I have always been a very focussed and organised person right from my school days. I was a monitor back then, and would often take the initiative to take charge of things even in small scale events at school. Being vocal about politics has always been a part of me, and my journey into politics happened in the flow of events. Being the State President for the leading party in West Bengal comes with a magnanimous amount of responsibility and I thank my stars and our Chief Minister for deeming me worthy of this role.

How do you deal with trolling and criticism that comes along with being an actor and a politician?

I have been criticised a lot even when I didn’t venture into politics, and trolling has only scaled up ever since I stepped into this field. I think these are a part and parcel of living a life that is open to the public. It is important to have a fair idea about what people think of you. However, simultaneously it is essential to differentiate between constructive criticism and destructive criticism. I try to take in as much as possible from the constructive part.