Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav talks about his upcoming film Siniolchu and his musical aspirations

If you are someone who puts prime importance to acting finesse while watching a movie, veteran actor Raghubir Yadav shouldn’t be a new name to you. The National School of Drama graduate debuted with the critically acclaimed 1985 film Massey Sahib and has only received applauds for each of his performances on screen thereafter. In recent times he has also won young minds alike with his performance as Brij Bhushan Dubey in both the seasons of Panchayat. Now that he has announced his next project Siniolchu with homegrown production house KSS Productions and Entertainment, we couldn’t help but ask him to provide us a sneak peek into his brilliant mind.

Poster of Siniolchu

You truly aspired to become a musician, but eventually ventured into theatre followed by films. How did the transition happen?

I never thought of taking up music professionally, rather I wanted to dive deep into the sea that the art form is and learn as much as I could for the rest of my life. However, as reality struck the chords I realised I needed a mode of survival as well. It took me a while to eventually realise that acting offers it all. Being an actor requires an individual to pick up and practice multiple skills in a lifetime that no other profession offers. I consider myself a lifelong learner and acting provides the opportunity to do so.

What gravitated you towards your role in Siniolchu?

The very first thing that made me say yes is the role of nature, mountains and simplicity in this film. My character Daowa is someone whose soul is as candid and unfiltered as nature. He nurtures the child in his soul and lives for his hens and an eight-year old kid named Maya who he has grown fond of. The entire script had an overpowering positive vibe to it that immediately transfers you away from the urban hullabaloo. Living the life of Daowa momentarily made me the uncomplicated person that he is, and that in itself was a relief from everyday chaos.

A sti from Siniolchu

Quality or quantity, what would you rather choose as an actor?

I never keep a track of numbers, just like I have lost count of the number of years I have lived. I have no quantitative milestones to reach in my life and find solace in quality work. I believe I have a responsibility towards my audience, and I am not working just for myself but for them. That doesn’t mean I would restrict myself to a certain set of characters, since I also wish to explore various shades of human conscience just like I played a negative role in Sriram Raghavan’s Raman Raghav.

What are some of your theatrical plans for the future?

I was actively working on a play called Piano right before the pandemic, and it came to a halt which was further extended because of my pending film projects that got delayed during this period. Given my passion for music, I truly wish to start working on a musical production in the near future.