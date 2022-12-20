Makers of Maqbool, Haider come up with multi-starrer 'Kuttey', trailer out now

The trailer of the much-awaited multi-starrer Kuttey was released today. Vishal Bharadwaj is the co-writer and producer, which is evident from the dark yet humourous tone of the film considered to be his signature style. Marking the directorial debut of Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film has an ensemble cast featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Tabu.

Speaking about the experience of working with his son in an earlier statement, Vishal had said, “Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense.”

Watch the trailer here:

The film's plot revolves around one rainy night when a van filled with crores of cash is passing through the outskirts of Mumbai. But unaware of each other, three mafia gangs chase the same van and eventually, cross paths. Arjun and Tabu play police officers who get involved with the member of this mafia gans (played by the rest of the cast), in this dog-eat-dog world.

The film is co-written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. The music has been composed by Vishal while the lyrics are written by Gulzar. Kuttey is set to release on January 13.

Also read: Women take centre stage at 11th edition of Bangalore Literature Festival 2022