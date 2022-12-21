Actor Navneet Malik roped in for Sanjay Dutt’s next, The Virgin Tree

It has definitely been a fruitful year for actor and model Navneet Malik. From making his debut in Love Hostel, playing Tara Sutaria's love interest to being the lead in Doordarshan's show, Swaraj, this handsome actor has carved his way into the hearts of his audience. And now the actor confirms being a part of sci-fi horror comedy, The Virgin Tree. The movie is helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev, and stars Sanjay Dutt, Navneet Malik, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Youtuber Beyounick in the lead roles.

Expressing his excitement over the same, the actor says, “Everything about this year has been a blessing. Working with such a visionary director, Sidhaant Sachdev and stellar cast and veteran actors like Sanjay Dutt is every actor’s dream. I’m quite grateful for the chance and eager to see how the audience will react to my character.”

On the work front, Navneet has appeared in over 50 commercials for brands like Harley Davidson, Royal Enfield, Being Human, Raymond, Peter England, Thumbs Up, and Vivo. The actor also stole the audience's hearts in Ankit Tiwari’s music single, Jaaniya. Apart from that, news of him playing the lead role in an upcoming web series with Neeraj Panday, are going the rounds.