Filmmaker Sandip Ray talks about Feluda’s identity on screen and adapting a classic novel like Hatyapuri

Feluda is not just another sleuth to a Bengali soul, but a sentiment created by none other than the Oscar winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray. A year after his centennial celebrations, his son Sandip Ray is now back on screen with Hatyapuri. Feluda's role will be comprised by actor Indraneil Sengupta and he will be seen with Ayush Das and Abhijit Guha stepping into the shoes of Topshe and Jatayu respectively. We speak to Sandip about all things Feluda.

What made you realise Indraneil Sengupta is the perfect torchbearer for Feluda on the big screen?

I met Indraneil a long time back where he expressed his interest in donning Feluda’s hat on the big screen. This itself comes as a plus since the role is not being imposed on the actor since he is already interested in this character. We had a lot of plans revolving around my father’s centenary celebrations but the pandemic wreaked havoc. So when we finally started thinking of adapting another Feluda novel, Indraneil came as a natural choice because of his height, facial features and sharpness. He also put his best foot forward in acing the authentic Bengali accent Feluda is associated with.

Feluda has always had his own identity on the big screen because of actors like Soumitra Chatterjee and Sabyasachi Chakraborty. Has the identity been blurred in recent times with multiple Feluda adaptations by different filmmakers, and different actors stepping into the role?

I have yet not shared big screen rights with anyone and the celluloid cannot be replaced by OTTs. Then again, I also feel that the era has passed where a particular actor is to be associated with a particular character. If we look at the West, multiple actors have aced Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot without diluting the essence of it. What matters is the quality of the film being made and how the audience is responding to it.

Feluda will be seen using modern technology in Hatyapuri. Does this affect the essence of the novel in any way?

Film and novels are two entirely different media hence they require slightly different treatments. Satyajit Ray was an author and a filmmaker at the same time which made his writings as detailed as a script, hence alterations to a great extent isn’t needed. Feluda and Topshe will be seen using the cellphone and modern information technology in relevance to the modern times, but that doesn’t mean it will be used in every frame. It’s just an enhancement to the original story, without harming its true nature.

What do you consider as your greatest cinematic takeaway from your father?

One thing I learnt from him is that no matter how good a scene looks and what amount of effort has gone into it, if it doesn’t enhance the entire film, the scene means nothing. A filmmaker needs to be ruthless. He also used to say that there is no such thing as a perfect film but a filmmaker has to know how it should be communicated with the audience so as to not make it look like a flaw.

Will we get to see any Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne adaptations in the future?

It is quite difficult to recreate the original Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne films given some industrial limitations. Recreating a legendary series as such also brings with it great responsibility and might not be received well. But I sure do intend to work on a film that carries on their legacy through their sons.

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar