Bobby Deol plays Aurangzeb in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Bobby Deol has officially joined the team of the historic action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He is cast as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the project and commenced his portions in Hyderabad. A massive ‘darbar’ set, intricately designed by Thota Tharani, dating back to the 17th century, has been erected for the schedule. Crucial scenes in the darbar featuring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol will be filmed on the set. In a special video released by the makers, the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is seen offering a grand welcome to the actor, who’s seen sporting a stylish stubble.



Hari Hara Veera Mallu, one of the most-awaited, prestigious projects in Indian cinema, starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles, is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and presented by AM Rathnam under Mega Surya Production. The pan-Indian film will be released in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. From Jeans to Premikula Roju to Bharatheeyudu, AM Rathnam comes with great experience in producing films that cross barriers and he’s leaving no stone unturned to back a potential masterpiece now too. Well, his much-anticipated project has yet another impressive addition.





Bobby Deol, who is extremely excited to make his South Indian debut says, “I always wanted to work in the South industry and was waiting for an opportunity which would excite me. I am also looking forward to portraying the role of mughal emperor Aurangzeb and working with Superstar Pawan Kalyan. The producer of the film AM Rathnam and director Krish Jagarlamudi have done such amazing films in the past. It's great to be associated with such a fabulous team.”



The makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu recently wrapped an extensive schedule spanning 40 days in Ramoji Film City where crucial action sequences with over 900 crew members were filmed. A special pre-schedule workshop was held prior to the shoot with the primary cast and crew in attendance.



The team is paying heed to the little details of the grand universe so that viewers relish every bit of the out-of-the-world experience on the big screen. A special glimpse of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, launched a few weeks ago, has created the right noise in trade circles and film buffs alike. With cinematography by VS Gnanashekar and music by MM Keeravaani, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is produced by Dayakar Rao.