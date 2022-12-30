Parambrata Chatterjee to feature in a supernatural thriller Walker House 

Actor turned director-producer Parambrata Chatterjee is riding high with impressive work and juggling between his projects with equal enthusiasm. He has been a busy bee this year. The prolific actor-filmmaker is juggling between shoots and packed schedules hopping from one city to another for various projects.

Parambrata is ready with some interesting line ups and will be seen playing different characters in each of his upcoming films this year. The actor leaves no stone unturned to make sure that his audience enjoy his performance to the fullest with all his upcoming movies.

After completing Kannada director Pawan Wadeyar's first Hindi film Notary with Geet Basra, Parambrata has been shooting for a supernatural thriller called Walker House, in northern Wales. It is a directorial venture by Ayush Raina and produced by the Production Headquarters. Apart from Parambrata Chatterjee, the movie also features Tridha Chaudhary, Ragini Dwivedi and Sagar Arya will be seen playing a vital role in the film.

The thriller will hit the theaters in 2023.